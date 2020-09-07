Two people were injured in a four wheeler crash on Sunday, Sept. 6.
It happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. Galbraith Line Road in Sanilac County's Maple Valley Township.
A 50-year-old Burton man was driving a 2015 Polaris Sportsman four wheeler eastbound in a field at a high rate of speed when the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The four wheeler then entered a patch of woods.
The 50-year-old and a 9-year-old passenger fell from the four wheeler.
The 50-year-old was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The 9-year-old was transported to a separate hospital for minor injuries.
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
