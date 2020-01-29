The Genesee County Sheriff thinks that all residents should carry Narcan after seeing an uptick in opioid-related overdoses.
“In the last three days, we ourselves have responded to five heroin overdoses, heroin, and fentanyl,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson said his office and paramedics have been taking the opioid crisis head-on.
He said the task is not an easy one, and it’s all because of the synthetic opiate known as fentanyl.
Swanson said fentanyl has caused over 90-percent of the overdose cases in Genesee County to end in death.
“Heroin, you’ve got to get it from the middle east of South America it’s black tar or brown tar and then they mix it with fentanyl which is a synthetic opiate. And because it’s made different, that’s why people and their concentrations are dying with needles in their arm. Because they’re taking a different dose than they would normally take,” Swanson said.
Swanson is advising all residents in Genesee County to carry Narcan. He said it’s a life-saving medication that can block the effects of the opioid.
He said one of his deputies saved a woman’s life with Narcan this past weekend. He said residents should lookout for people with addictions.
Swanson wants to remind residents that a cry for help needs to be taken seriously at all times.
“99-percent of the people that come to our jail are under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. So an addiction in people’s lives many times draws them right here to the jail. So it’s a real problem and we’re doing our best, but there’s more to be done,” Swanson said.
