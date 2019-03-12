Two suspects were arrested after a horrific case of animal abuse was caught on camera in Flint.
A concerned resident contacted the Genesee County Sheriff's Office after witnessing the abuse.
"My deputies responded and viewed a video tape showing an individual violently grabbing a small Jack Russell Terrier by the tail, and slamming the dog into the side of a house multiple times," Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said in a Facebook post.
The witness told deputies a second person had also abused the same dog.
The deputies approached the home in question and arrested one of the suspects.
"After an initial search, deputies made the heart-breaking discovery of a deceased Jack Russell Terrier in a vacant lot adjacent to the home. It is believed to be the same dog in the video," Pickell said.
Deputies then made contact with the second suspect, who attempted to flee in their vehicle, Pickell said.
That suspect was arrested after a short pursuit.
Deputies searched the home and found two additional dogs, who were removed and are expected to be adopted into loving homes.
"The citizen who came forward saved the lives of these dogs...these are the types of people who should be commended and their actions emulated," Pickell said.
The suspects have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. If they are convicted they could serve multiple years in prison.
Pickell posted a portion of the extremely graphic video. You can watch that here. WARNING: The video is extremely graphic.
