Four men under the age of 21 were arrested after allegedly riding a horse and buggy while consuming alcohol.
It happened about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the area of Beaverton Road and Bard Road in Beaverton Township.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a motorist that four young males were riding a horse and buggy and the motorist believed the occupants were intoxicated.
The four men were tossing beer cans out of the buggy onto the roadway, the motorist told the sheriff's office.
Deputies were able to locate the men, who were identified by the motorist as the same subjects he had witnessed, the sheriff's office said.
The four men originally gave the deputies false information for their ages and refused to give their names, the sheriff's office said.
Several open and unopened containers of alcohol were found inside the enclosed buggy.
The four men have been identified as 20-year-old Levei Mast, 19-year-old Andrew Zook, 20-year-old Joseph Miller, and 19-year-old Joseph Troyer.
All four have been arrested for felony obstruction of justice, and disorderly person. They were also issued civil infractions for minors in possession of alcohol.
They were all lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.
