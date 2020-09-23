Sheriff Chris Swanson says sexting cases in Genesee County Schools are on the rise.
"We have two incidents going on in private and public schools that are dealing with sexting," Swanson said.
He wants to warn parents and kids about the dangers of sending photos that could be used against you.
"It starts out sometimes innocent,” he said. “But you can have these conversations with your kids or grandkids. Your niece, your nephews and say ‘hey, listen you send a picture, or you take a picture or video of yourself and send it it’s never coming back. It’s there for life.’"
Swanson says cases of sextortion are common as well.
In recent cases all of the victims involved at local schools were minors so there is little information being giving out.
"The embarrassment behind it, the trauma they have to deal with that,” said Nyse Holloman from Voices for Children. “It takes a long time to have a it takes a long time to have a kid understand ‘Yes, it’s out there but you’re still ok.’"
She says her organization has to put the pieces back together for victims of sextortion.
“Our therapist works hand and hand with the kids,” Holloman said. “We have seen so many cases where on social media people will pretend to be somebody else. They will send a body part of a different person and then the kids send the picture and then they start blackmailing the kids and the sextortion piece that the sheriff talked about."
Swanson wants parents to be on the lookout for their children to make sure they don't become victims.
He says parents need to be smarter than the kids so they can be a step ahead of the predators.
"The aftermath and the trauma that these kids suffer is great," Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.