A Bad Axe man was arrested in Huron County for stabbing a goat.
On Sunday, May 31, deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office were called to a farm on the 8800 block of Helena Rd. for reports of animal cruelty.
Deputies said they learned that the incident was possibly an act of revenge and a goat was the victim.
According to deputies, an earlier argument between brothers caused one of them to walk off and eventually take a nearly 9” long knife to his brother’s goat ad stab it.
Deputies said the brother stabbed the goat in the neck four to six times.
Deputies said 34-year-old Eric S. Learman of Bad Axe was arrested on a felony charge of animal cruelty.
Learman was lodged in the Huron County Jail.
Deputies said he was charged and arraigned in felony court on Monday, June 1. They said that bond was denied by the judge.
According to deputies, the goat was appearing to recover after being treated.
