Deputies are searching for answers in a breaking and entering in Bay County.
On December 1, a break-in was reported at a gas station on East Beaver Road near I-75 in Kawkawlin Township.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said deputies found the front door shattered and no one inside when they got to the scene.
After looking through security footage they found three suspects with masks and gloves broke into the store with a crowbar, Cunningham said.
They took two cash registers and tried to take a Marlboro Cigarette display before realizing it was anchored to the ground, he said.
The suspect left on foot. It’s unclear how much, if any, cash was in the register at the time.
Cunningham said Arenac and Iosco counties have reported break-ins with the same details.
