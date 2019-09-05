A Mid-Michigan man who has been convicted of multiple drunk driving offenses has been charged with another.
Brian Vanhurk, 56, of Bay County, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense), and driving while license suspended, denied or revoked (second offense).
Vanhurk was pulled over while he was riding a motorized bicycle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 in Bangor Township, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
A deputy noticed Vanhurk’s bike did not have a headlight, so the deputy followed him before pulling him over, Cunningham said.
Vanhurk told the deputy he had built the bike earlier that day, Cunningham said.
In a police report, the deputy wrote Vanhurk smelled of alcohol and asked him if he had anything to drink, Cunningham said, adding Vanhurk told the deputy he had one beer four hours prior.
Vanhurk took a Breathalyzer test, which showed 0.17, Cunningham said.
Under Michigan state law, a person is legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is 0.08.
Vanhurk has served time for at least four other drunk driving-related offenses.
