A 54-year-old Beaverton woman was killed in a crash on US-10 on July 24.
It happened on westbound US-10, east of the M-18 in Jerome Township at 4:10 p.m.
Teresa Haus was driving her gold 2005 Jeep Liberty during the torrential downpour when she lost control, drove off of the highway, stuck the end of a guardrail and overturned, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Haus was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland where she was later pronounced dead. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the front air bag deployed in her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
While there is no evidence alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, authorities are waiting on toxicology results.
