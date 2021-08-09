A boater was seriously injured in a boat crash in Huron County on Saturday, Aug. 7.
At 3:23 p.m., police were sent to the Geiger Road Public Access in Fairhaven Township, where an injured boater was being brought to shore.
Two 16’ shallow water motorized boats, with two people in each of them, were being driven in an aggressive manner, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said. The two boats were driving over what was believed to be muskrat houses in a vegetated area.
At some point, one of the boats broadsided the other boat and hit a passenger in the chest with its bow, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said. The passenger, 27-year-old Dalton Davis, of Westland, was seriously injured.
Davis was taken to the access site where an ambulance took him to Scheurer Hospital for treatment. Later in the evening, he was transferred to an out-of-county hospital for further treatment.
The driver of the boat Davis was in, a 25-year-old man from Livonia, was not injured.
The two boats were believed to be part of a fundraising event in the area that day, which consisted of several other boats.
The incident remains under investigation.
