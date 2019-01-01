The Huron County Sheriff is reporting that the body of a missing man has been found.
Search crews were out Wednesday morning looking for 21-year-old Parker Haire.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said that deputies found Parker deceased in waist deep water in the Sebewaing River.
On Jan. 1 responders from Sebewaing Fire and EMS, and Huron and Tuscola County deputies set out in search of Haire, who claimed to be cold and wet and near a factory during a 911 call.
His cell phone indicated he was on the point of the Sebewaing River, but a search of the area using drones and K-9s turned up nothing.
Haire had reportedly attended a party in the Thomas Road area of Tuscola County the night before.
An employee from Michigan Sugar spotted Haire’s vehicle stuck in the mud near the treatment pond on the Bay Shore Camp property on Jan. 1, but Haire was not in it.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.