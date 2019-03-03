Two bystanders helped a woman in distress after authorities say a man tried to climb in the backseat of her vehicle.
It happened at the Meijer on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw on Saturday, March 2.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed a mother and her son were walking in the parking lot when they heard a woman screaming.
The son ran to help the woman who said a man was trying to get in her vehicle.
The son put himself in between the suspect and the woman and stopped the suspect from leaving the scene.
Another man rushed over to help hold the suspect back until authorities arrived to take him into custody.
Sheriff Federspiel plans to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4 to release more information on this incident.
