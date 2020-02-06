A California man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Sacramento, California was arrested in Mid-Michigan after he went there to meet up with a woman, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.
Michael Khatoonian was convicted in December 2019 of two counts of sexually assaulting a child younger than 10-years-old, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, and one count of lewd and lascivious touching of a child younger than 14-years-old.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Khatoonian fled California before the jury came back with the conviction and went to Tuscola County to meet up with a 22-year-old woman from Cass City, Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang said.
There is no indication anything criminal happened while Khatoonian was in Cass City, Lang said.
US Marshalls and MSP were able to track Khatoonian down.
Khatoonian was using an alias in Michigan and the person he was with had no idea of his past, Lang said.
He is currently awaiting extradition back to California.
"In this day and age, parents must continually check on their children to make sure they are not making bad decisions," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
