A Mid-Michigan sheriff is calling on residents to respond to the current crisis in a cool, calm and collected way.
“Do not let the greatest disease, infection, crisis, prevention movement in our history bring you to your knees,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Swanson is calling on residents in Genesee County to stand tall during the coronavirus pandemic and to have a plan.
“How are you going to respond to what’s happening? To what could happen? To where we are going,” Swanson said.
Swanson spoke out during a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, saying people shouldn’t live in fear but they should practice prevention.
This week, the sheriff launched the Community Care Task with the goal of helping people find food, toiletries, and transportation during the outbreak.
Swanson said they are also working on a task force against price gouging.
He said what the community does now will set up what happens next during the pandemic.
“The decision that we make right now is going to be the example for those that we are leading, those in your family, those that work for you, those that are in your neighborhood, the vulnerable. How you are acting and how you are digesting all of this is the difference maker,” Swanson said.
As the number of outbreaks rise, Swanson wants to remind Mid-Michigan his office is there to hear their concerns.
“We are going to get through this. We will be stronger,” Swanson said.
