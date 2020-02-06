Deputies are seeking charges against a driver in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputies said a driver was headed southbound on M-52 and driving fast just after noon Thursday.
Deputies said the driver lost control of the vehicle around a corner, crashing the vehicle.
The driver was believed to be under the influence at the time of the crash and charges are being sought against the driver, deputies said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
