Charges will be sought for a high school student who is accused of making a bomb threat.
Sanilac County Dispatch received a call about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 about a bomb threat at Carsonville Port Sanilac High School.
The threat was found in the boy's bathroom, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.
Students were evacuated and taken to the elementary school in Carsonville while investigators searched the school, the sheriff's office said.
No explosive devices were located.
The school was deemed safe to reopen after investigators gathered evidence.
Investigators developed a suspect, a 17-year-old male student, who was located, interviewed and released.
Charges will be sought after the report is completed and the evidence is processed, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.