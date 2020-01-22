A Clare County man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended with him crashing his vehicle into a snowbank.
On Tuesday, Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to pull over a driver in a blue Kia for not having a license plate and multiple equipment violations.
When deputies tried to make the stop, the driver turned down another road and took off at a high speed.
Deputies chased the driver through Clare County and into Isabella County until the driver lost control of the vehicle at an intersection and crashed into a snowbank.
Deputies identified the driver as 28-year-old Joshua Carlton of Harrison. Wednesday he was arraigned on charges of flee and elude, operating without security, driving while license suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle.
He’s lodged in the Clare County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
