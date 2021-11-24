A convicted sex offender from Genesee County is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl at a store in Rochester Hills, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven James Terry, a 46-year-old man from Montrose, has been charged with being a sexually delinquent person - indecent exposure for an incident that happened on Oct. 30. He was arraigned on Nov. 20 and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $7,500 bond. The charge carries a punishment of one day to life in prison after conviction.
“I am pleased that in concert with our law enforcement partners, these numerous criminal events were tied together and matched him as the suspect,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This man is a serial sex offender and needs to go away for a long time.”
The victim, a 14-year-old girl, told deputies she was shopping at a store in the 3100 block of Rochester Road in Rochester Hills and saw a man through a glass door walking back and forth outside.
When the man, identified as Terry, saw the girl looking at him, he opened his jacket and exposed himself to her, then walked away, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives at the sheriff’s office contacted other law enforcement agencies and learned Michigan State Police and the Canton Police Department had similar instances reported to them with a suspect matching Terry’s description.
State police obtained a warrant charging Terry on Nov. 19 for an incident in Groveland Township, which happened two days earlier. Terry cooperated with authorities on all three reported incidents. A family member identified him in a still photo from the Groveland Township incident.
In 1998, Terry was convicted in Genesee County of being a sexually delinquent person. In 2013, he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with the intent to commit sexual penetration. In 2020, Terry was convicted in Ottawa County of aggravated indecent exposure. He has been on the sex offender registry since 2011.
