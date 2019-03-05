Criminal charges may be sought after investigators said several dogs were malnourished and left without adequate shelter.
A Huron County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to a home on Moeller Road in Huron County’s Huron Township on March 4.
When Sgt. James Hunt arrived, he said he found four dogs separately chained.
Hunt said one dog was laying on a plastic piece that may have been part of a dog house and had little bedding. Hunt also said the dog was shivering in the below zero-degree weather.
Another dog was found with a dog house that had openings where the wind was passing through, Hunt said.
A third dog, believed to be pregnant, was found with a chain that was too short to allow it to get into a house, deputies report.
Hunt said the fourth dog had a dog house, but all four had no food or water.
A veterinarian said three of the four were malnourished, one severely, and not in good health, according to investigators.
No one was home at the time, although one owner was later contacted. An interview with her, and another resident are expected to take place.
All the dogs are currently at the Thumb Animal Shelter.
