Tuscola County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly vehicle crash on M-15 north of Swaffer Road in Vassar Township.
On Sunday at 2:40 a.m., investigators responded to the scene for reports of a 1994 GMC Sierra that was traveling northbound when the 30-year-old driver lost control on the icy roadway. A 24-year-old woman from Howell was partially ejected. She did not survive her injuries.
A second passenger, a 24-year-old man from Millington had minor injuries.
The driver was arrested for OWI. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.