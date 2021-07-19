Authorities are identifying the deceased victim and suspect of a 12-hour standoff in Arenac County.
The situation started Thursday morning, July 15 after a domestic incident at a home in White’s Beach neighborhood according to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, 38-year-old Joshua Smith, was involved in a police chase on Tuesday, July 13 with the Arenac County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were trying to apprehend him on a domestic violence warrant.
After evading deputies, Smith went to the home of his former girlfriend in White’s Beach neighborhood. The sheriff’s office said about 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, Smith shot and stabbed the victim, 45-year-old Alan Kiczenski.
The female homeowner was able to escape. Investigators say Smith was her former boyfriend and Kiczenski was her current boyfriend.
A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area, including personnel from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police Department.
The standoff ended when the suspect took his own life. State police are assisting the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.