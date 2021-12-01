The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a Fenton Township home invasion that happened over the last weekend.
The home invasion happened in the 2000 block of N. Long Lake Road. The homeowners were home when a man in his 30s entered inside the home wearing a white t-shirt with stains on it, shorts, and brown jacket.
The suspect left the home and ran into the woods in a nearby area. Police could not find him, and no injuries were reported.
No items were taken from the home according to the sheriff’s office.
