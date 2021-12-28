Officials gave an update about the condition and the long road to recovery for a Genesee County sheriff’s deputy and city of Burton police officer who were injured in an officer-involved shooting.
They were both shot in the line of duty last week when police were called to a Burton neighborhood after 23-year-old Brendan Pinkston was seen on video in someone’s backyard in the area of Columbine and Bristol Road holding a gun.
When officers approached Pinkston, he led them on a chase, tried to jump a fence, and it collapsed on him, investigators said, adding Pinkston fired at the officers who returned fire. Pinkston died at the scene and the two officers, Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Fachting and Burton Police Officer Dalton Christie, were taken to a hospital.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said investigators are working to paint a clear picture of the events that led to the shooting.
On Dec. 28, Swanson said he is cautiously optimistic Fachting will be out of the hospital in a few days. Meanwhile, Christie was released from the hospital on Christmas Eve.
Burton Mayor Duane Haskins said it will be a while before Christie heals up.
"It's humbling. You know Dalton, even when I was in the trauma room with him, you know, he had a smile on his face. It was encouraging to me seeing how you know, you got one of your officers laying there with bullet holes in him. And you know, he still has a smile on his face and he said, 'hey, it's my job. You know, protect and serve.' So, he's doing well. He's got a long road to recovery. He's probably looking at about eight months, the doctor said. So, he's got a long road ahead of him," Haskins said.
ELGA Credit Union started the Christie and Fachting Hero Fund last week. All money collected will directly support the injured officers and their families to offset medical expenses and lost wages. Donations can be made here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.