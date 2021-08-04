One deputy and a number of inmates were poisoned at the Genesee County Jail, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The sheriff said an inmate placed a non-narcotic in a pot of hot water in a commissary, which affected a deputy and a few inmates. All inmates and the deputy affected have been treated at a hospital.
Deputies later identified the individuals connected to the incident, Swanson said. The sheriff added he will build a case to present to the Genesee County prosecutor for possible charges against those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.