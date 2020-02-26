A deputy with the Bay County Sheriff's Department had a close call Wednesday morning.
The deputy was responding to a crash on Westside Saginaw Road, west of Bay City, when their vehicle was sideswiped by a semi, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.
No one was hurt during the incident.
