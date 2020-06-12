The Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on June 11 just before 11:30 p.m. at the Huron County Medical Care Facility.
When deputies arrived, they found that a 2008 Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound left the roadway, struck a gas main and then a tree. The truck then ended up in the building’s chapel on its top, according to police.
It was further learned that a driver and young child fled the scene and could not be found.
Police say it was certain that at least one of the two individuals were injured.
The gas main leaked as a result of the crash, but the building was deemed safe after inspection.
The pickup was left in the building so they could properly survey the damage in the daylight the following day.
According to police, at approximately 4 a.m., it was learned the suspected driver and five-year-old boy had made it to the boy’s mother’s residence in the Croswell area. Sanilac Deputies responded, but the driver had fled on foot again.
Police then learned the identity of the driver.
Deputy Sgt. Neumann further learned that the suspect had also stolen a vehicle to get out of the area from the Misty Meadows Trailer Park which is near the accident scene, according to police.
The child was uninjured and police learned that the 36-year-old male suspect was injured. Police say the two had come to the area to purchase a puppy for the child.
Sgt. Neumann took possession of the stolen vehicle and it was towed back to Huron County to be processed.
The boy was left with his mother and felony and other charges will be sought on the driver, according to police.
The accident vehicle is expected to be removed from the building on the afternoon of June 12.
