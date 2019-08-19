A man has died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Smith Road near Epton Road in Rush Township on August 17 at around 10:13 p.m.
Investigators said Mark Walter, 59, from Elsie, was southbound on Smith Road near Epton when he lost control, overturned, crashed into a tree, and was ejected.
No other information has been released at this time.
