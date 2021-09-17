Two drivers are recovering in the hospital after a crash between an SUV and a farm truck in Huron County.
On Sept. 16, first responders were sent to the intersection of Sebewaing Road and Brown Road in Brookfield Township for the accident. A 2005 International semi-truck pulling a trailer did not completely stop and rolled southbound through the stop sign on Brown Road, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
The semi-truck came into the path of an eastbound 2008 Dodge Durango, which couldn’t avoid the truck. The drivers of both vehicles were injured and taken to Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon by ambulance.
The truck driver, a 59-year-old man from Unionville, was later flown to an out-of-county hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The SUV driver, a 32-year-old woman from Owendale, was treated at Scheurer.
Scheurer Ambulance, Sebewaing Ambulance, and the Owendale Fire Department assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.