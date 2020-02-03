The Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson said it was the worst case of elder abuse he’s ever seen.
"Nobody deserves to die in agony, no food, no water, no proper pain meds,” Swanson said. “And ultimately just lying there, not being moved for almost two months. No excuse."
But that's what investigators say happened to 66-year-old Sandra Weichman of Fenton Township. When they found her she weighed only 55-pounds.
"it was horrifying,” he said. “This poor lady was diagnosed with terminal cancer around August 2018 and left to suffer."
Suffer from the pain of that cancer and to lie in her own waste.
"She had not been moved since we believe the first week of December 2019," she said.
And at the point of her death Saturday morning Weichman had sepsis, massive ulcers and gangrene. She was in the care of her 70-year-old husband who was arrested Saturday morning.
"The thing that shocks me in our investigation, we can't go over all the details,” Swanson said. “There have been statements made that they didn't know where to turn. That's impossible for me to understand. There's no excuse."
Weichman's husband has not been charged yet.
Investigators are working with the prosecutor's office to see if he or other family members can be held responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.