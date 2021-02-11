An employee intentionally set the fires that broke out at a Pinconning gas station on Tuesday, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
The fire broke out at the Marathon gas station on Mable Street near 5th Street Tuesday night.
The 40-year-old employee intentionally set two fires inside the building, one inside the office and one outside the office, Cunningham said.
The employee was not seriously injured during the incident, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Cunningham said.
