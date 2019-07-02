In Huron County the sheriff is asking for caution during the upcoming holiday.
Sheriff Kelly Hanson said he expects to see an influx of vacationers along the Lake Huron shoreline through the coming weekend and encourages people to be safe.
“Activities that usually accompany summer holidays have on occasion made for a bad Fourth of July holiday experience,” said Hanson. “Two of those activities that are sometimes problematic include fireworks and boating.”
Hanson said not only being cautious when using fireworks but practicing boating safety is important in making sure everyone enjoys the holiday.
Huron County’s north shore has become a popular destination for kayakers, Hanson said, but the area has also been the scene of several emergencies.
“Kayakers are strongly encouraged to understand that even though it’s mid-summer, nearshore surface water temperatures are only in the mid-60s to low 70s. Long-term exposure can still cause hypothermia.”
In order to ensure safety, Hanson said the deputies will be doing special random patrols in unmarked shallow water boats. They will be watching for boaters operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or otherwise not using safe practices.
“Memories made of good times are better to retain than one where believed innocent fun, within seconds turns into tragedy, and the lives of loved ones are forever changed by something that could have easily been avoided,” said Hanson.
Hanson also said taking precautions, like wearing life-vests and carrying a cell phone in a water-proof container and making sure to stay in contact with friends and family about location and expected time of return are important.
