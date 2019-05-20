Investigators review the case of a Saginaw man who a witness said jumped from his disabled boat, trying to make it back to shore.
Reginald Smith reportedly jumped into the Saginaw River in Feb. 2017. He was never seen again.
“We are at the same place we were back in March of 2017 unfortunately,” Sheriff William Federspiel said.
It’s been two years and three months since Reginald Smith presumably drowned after jumping from a boat in the Saginaw River. His body has never been found.
It’s a mystery that Sheriff Federspiel said he too wants to solve.
“We were told this is what happened. We can’t disprove it nor can we prove it,” Federspiel said.
He said that on Feb. 18, 2017, a witness on the boat with Smith said the watercraft stalled. The witness said that Smith decided to jump into the water and try to swim to shore to get help. He never made it.
Federspiel said that witness’ story is the only version of events he has to go on. He said that the witness passed a polygraph test.
Federspiel also said another resident came forward saying they heard a strange noise in the area of the Lee Street boat launch that day.
“A moaning sound like somebody may have been getting pummeled. That was the way it was described, so that person didn’t know if it was coming from the water, from a boat, from the edge of the water, from a vehicle on land. Is it related? We don’t know. Could it be related, maybe,” Federspiel said.
Federspiel told TV5 that he’s exploring new options all in an effort to find Smith.
“We’re working on trying to find someone whether it be private or public entities that can assist us with trying to go down into the water and see what we can see,” Federspiel said.
Federspiel said all the evidence points to Smith being in the Saginaw River. He is hoping to comb the floor of the waterway to confirm that.
Federspiel said he wants to give Smith’s family the closure they deserve.
“If anybody saw Reggie or his friend. If anybody was down at the boat launch back in February, that beautiful day in the end of February in 2017. If it seemed suspicious or different we’d like to hear from you,” Federspiel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.