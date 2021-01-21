A mid-Michigan sheriff is living a different life since his battle with coronavirus started, as side effects of the virus are still lingering.
"I felt there was some congestion in my chest that I needed to get out," Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
This is how Federspiel felt with COVID-19 beginning last November. Headache, fatigue, body aches, and chills followed. A couple days later, he lost his sense of smell and taste. Fortunately, Federspiel survived COVID-19, but his life isn't the same.
"To this day, I cannot smell or taste anything. Cleaning up a mess in my basement and my wife came downstairs and said, ‘oh my goodness. You've got to come upstairs because the smell is overwhelming.’ I had no idea," Federspiel said.
Federspiel said everyday things like cooking and checking personal hygiene can be a challenge.
"When you don't have the ability to do that, you do lose a piece of yourself, a small piece. Again, I'm not complaining but it is different, and I can understand now why some people might get down or get a little blue,” Federspiel said.
Federspiel said he doesn't want anyone feeling sorry for him. He was quick to point out he survived a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. He has a message for COVID-19 long haulers, don't lose hope.
"If you have lost your senses of taste and smell, you can still live a productive and healthy life. And that if we are able to survive COVID-19, or other diseases, that we should be grateful for every day," Federspiel said.
