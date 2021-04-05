A felon is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Vassar on Saturday.
The driver, 33-year-old Charles Koop, of Columbiaville, attempted to avoid being stopped by police by pulling in behind a business, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.
A deputy from the sheriff’s office made contact with Koop and learned his license had been suspended multiple times, he did not have a registration plate or insurance on the vehicle, and he had a possible warrant out for his arrest in another jurisdiction.
Koop was asked to step out of his vehicle, but he took off running, the sheriff’s office said, adding a gun holster was seen inside the vehicle.
The deputy and an officer from the Vassar Police Department, who responded to the scene to assist, pursued the suspect. The deputy was able to catch up to him and tackled him, the sheriff’s office said, adding Koop actively resisted arrest.
The suspect had a magazine holster and had loaded handgun magazines on him, the sheriff’s office said. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock 23 with more ammunition.
The deputy was slightly injured in the altercation and sought treatment at Covenant Hospital. The Vassar officer also sustained a small cut on her hand, the sheriff’s office said.
Koop has been charged with eight separate counts including resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, operating while license subsequent, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, larceny in a building, receiving and concealing.
He has since bonded out of jail.
