A 66-year-old Coleman woman is dead after investigators believe she was electrocuted.
First responders responded to a Geneva Township residence on July 23 after a family member discovered a woman deceased.
Katherine Stahlbush, of Coleman, is believed to have been electrocuted while on her property, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said.
No foul play is suspected, but investigators are waiting on autopsy results for a final determination.
