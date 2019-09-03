Two men were recently arrested as part of the GHOST task force investigation in Genesee County.
One of the suspects told the arresting deputies, "you can tell the witnesses they're going to get killed," Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said during a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Jahmon Kanova Williams, 24, and Bryant Deandre Harris, 33, were arrested on Aug. 22.
Pickell said Harris was dating one of the victims when he coaxed her into human trafficking. He provided her with drugs and threatened her, Pickell said.
She was trafficked for several months, Pickell said.
The victim had every reason to be afraid of Harris because he recently got out of jail for domestic violence for assaulting a pregnant woman, Pickell said.
Williams was a friend of Harris who brought another woman to learn from the first woman, Pickell said.
Williams has been charged with two counts of human trafficking.
Harris has been charged with two counts of human trafficking, using a computer to commit a crime, bringing contraband into prison, and possession of a controlled substance.
Both defendants have extensive criminal backgrounds.
They both remain in jail.
