The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team has rescued a young teenage girl from sex trafficking and arrested the accused trafficker.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the rescue and arrest during a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The girl was being trafficked four to five times a day for the past three months, Swanson said.
She was rescued during a GHOST operation on Feb. 7, 2020.
The accused trafficker, 26-year-old Shawn Randle, was arrested that same day.
He has been charged with one count of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, one count of child sexual abusive activity, one count of possession of child sexual abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He is being held in the Genesee County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Randle and the survivor "found each other in social circles," Swanson said, adding they had mutual friends.
The teen was from a vulnerable family and Randle used that to mentally control her, Swanson said, adding he provided her with food, shelter, and clothing.
Randle drove the teen to different cities including Lansing, Saginaw, Detroit and Flint to be trafficked, Swanson said.
"We are on a mission to rescue people who are vulnerable," Swanson said.
But Swanson said the GHOST team cannot save everybody.
"It takes an entire community to say, 'it ain't happening here,'" Swanson said. "This is real stuff and it's not just in a certain neighborhood. It's across the country."
More than 60 people have been arrested by the GHOST team so far, Swanson said.
The director for the Voices for Children was at Swanson's press conference on Feb. 18. They offer free therapy services to survivors of abuse and sex trafficking.
If you're a victim of sex trafficking or some type of abuse, you can call the Voices for Children at 810-238-3333 and they can help.
