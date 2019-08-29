For many, the Labor Day holiday weekend has begun.
Which means a lot more vehicles are hitting the roads for the unofficial end of the summer season.
Historically, Labor Day weekend tends to see a lot more drunk drivers.
In 2017, 376 people were killed. More than a third of those crashes involved intoxicated drivers.
“This is supposed to be a family fun-filled weekend,” Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said. “We want to encourage people not to be out drinking and driving.”
Mid-Michigan law enforcement officers are gearing up too.
BeGole said correction officers are experts in booking drunk drivers.
“Once you’re in this hall and the ally port and the door closes, you’re officially in jail,” said Joshua Gorden, corrections officer.
Gordon gave TV5 a firsthand look at what people go through when getting arrested for drunk driving.
He said it doesn’t take much to drink to end up in jail if you drive.
“The legal limit for driving in Michigan is 0.6,” Gorden said.
Once you are in the jail you will be searched and have your personal items taken away. You will also get another breathalyzer.
“We will give you a breathalyzer test and usually the police will administer a data master. It’s a more scientific version of a PBT,” Gorden said.
Once that happens, law enforcement will take all of your personal information including your fingerprints and those will be sent off to the state police.
Then you get to stay in one of the jail’s finest suites where you will be on surveillance video – even when you sleep.
It costs $200 to bond out if you get booked for drunk driving at the Shiawassee County Jail.
That is nothing compared to the $10,000 you could pay in legal fees afterward, according to the sheriff.
“It’s not worth it,” Gorden said.
“If they choose to do that we’re open 24/7 and we have room for them,” BeGole said.
