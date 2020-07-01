Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an update on Wednesday to a horrific case involving a Flint woman who was found dead inside a home weighing 60-some pounds.
Bonnie Fisher was found dead inside a home last month.
"At the time of her death, she was only 69 pounds," Swanson said.
Fisher had not seen a doctor in four years and she had not been moved off of the bed she was found in since last fall, Swanson said.
The autopsy revealed that not only was Fisher malnourished, but she had broken bones. Fisher had a fractured upper arm, a fractured shoulder, and a fractured pelvis.
She was cognitively impaired and unable to articulate her pain, Swanson said.
Two people have since been arrested and arraigned for Fisher's death - Lori Rosebush and Robert Silwill.
They have both been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult.
"These cases are extraordinary tragic," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "These are the ones that break our hearts the most."
