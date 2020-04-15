Several Mid-Michigan residents are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones in jail. Residents want to know what’s being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office is doing everything he can to keep inmates in the jail safe, although some employees have recently tested positive.
“We don’t have any inmates that are infected we have three staff members,” Swanson said.
Swanson said the jail is going through its first round of COVID-19 cases. He said there are no inmates infected but there are two deputies and a vendor that caught it.
“One of those staff members was released last week on the 9th of April. What is this foodservice vendor, from our foodservice? She had been sick for 11 days. We got the proof that she’s positive and she was put in quarantine,” Swanson said.
Swanson said 430 inmates are currently housed at the jail, he said 420 of them are felons. He said everyone else has been released.
Swanson said they are doing everything they can to keep the virus out and he believes the three workers contracted the virus from outside the jail.
“This week on April 13, we were notified that another corrections deputy tested positive and another corrections deputy. So, two in the jail, and one vendor. And that’s too many,” Swanson said.
Swanson said that all staff and inmates are wearing masks. He said they wear surgical masks, N95 masks, cloth masks, and some even have full respirator mask.
He said they are keeping inmates safe by placing new inmates in quarantine first.
“My heart goes out to multiple agencies that have people out and that are infected,” Swanson said.
He said it goes out to his brothers and sisters in Wayne County who are affected. He said several lives have been lost due to COVID-19.
“That’s why we are doing everything we can to protect those that are out and those that are in,” Swanson said.
