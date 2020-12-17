A 40-year-old Harrison woman is facing multiple drug charges after the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said they found various narcotics in her vehicle.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office stopped Kristeen Lillian Howell, of Harrison, for a moving traffic violation in Denton Township on Dec. 15.
Howell then handed the deputies a fake driver’s license, the sheriff’s office said.
A K9 team assisted with the traffic stop and performed an open-air sniff around the outside of the vehicle.
The K9 officer indicated the presence of an odor from narcotics coming from inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found multiple baggies of what they suspected was crystal methamphetamine and multiple baggies of suspected cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputies also located various narcotics in pill form, a digital scale, a large number of smaller plastic baggies, cash, hypodermic needles, and other paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.
More than one-quarter pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle, along with the items listed above, the sheriff’s office said.
Howell has since been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver hydromorphone, possession of cocaine, and displaying a false or forged identification.
