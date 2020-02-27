Three people were injured in a crash in Sanilac County Wednesday night.
It happened about 8:45 p.m. on Washington Road, west of Old 51 in Washington Township.
A 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Peck, was traveling east on Washington Road when the vehicle lost control due to icy road conditions and entered the westbound lane, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Trailblazer crashed into a 2001 Chevy S-10 pickup that was driven by a 67-year-old Deckerville man.
The driver of the Trailblazer and a 24-year-old female passenger were transported to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They have since been released.
The driver of the pick-up was transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Alcohol was not a factor and all occupants were wearing their seat belts, the sheriff’s office said.
