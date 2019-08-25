Two people are dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide in Clare County.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, it was reported that a woman had been shot and children were inside the home on C’Dale Street in Hayes Township, Clare County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter, believing a man was inside the home and armed.
The suspect was identified as Frazer Bartel, 35, and the victim was identified as Nicole Bartel, 27, both from Harrison.
Southbound US-127 was shutdown because of the proximity to the home, deputies said.
Deputies tried to make contact with Frazer inside but failed. A robot was sent into the home and confirmed the man dead inside the house.
Five children were inside the house at the time, the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Frazer's 7-year-old son, a 15-year-old niece, a 15-year-old family friend and a 1-year-old nephew.
The person who owns the house - and roommate of the couple - was able to get the children out of the house and they were taken to a safe place, deputies said. The sister of the victim was also inside the home and called 911, deputies said.
The case is still under investigation, but investigators believe the man shot his wife before killing himself during an argument about the couple's marital troubles and an upcoming divorce.
