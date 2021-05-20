A 23-year-old Gratiot County man has died in a Midland County plane crash, according to the Midland County Sherriff's Office.
On Monday, Midland County Sherriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an airplane crash in the area of S. Geneva Road and West Ball Road in Jasper Township. The crash was called in by a passerby who observed the plane in a field on fire according to the sheriff’s office.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The pilot was the only occupant and was located in the cockpit.
The pilot was pronounced deceased by Chief Medical Examiner Dennis Wagner at the scene and was then transported to McLaren Bay Region by EMS. The pilot has been identified as 23-year-old Slade David Martin, of Gratiot County.
The plane appeared to be a single-engine Cessna 182H model. The preliminary investigation indicates the plan may have come into contact with a radio antenna tower or the guy wires supporting the structure, the sheriff's office said.
The crash remains under investigation and has been turned over to federal authorities for a final determination as to the cause.
