The suspect who was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Burton has been identified by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Burton resident Brendan Pinkston, 23, has been identified as the man who allegedly opened fire, shooting two Genesee County law enforcement officers during a pursuit on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The officers returned fire on Pinkston, who died as a result of his injuries.
Both officers, Burton Police Officer Dalton Christie and Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Fachting, were in critical condition following the shooting. Christie was later upgraded to fair condition. Both officers are expected to survive.
Prior to the shooting, a resident called 911 to report Pinkston walking around with a handgun in a yard that was not his, Swanson said.
Pinkston walked to the other side of the fence at the end of the yard and climbed over. After Pinkston climbed the fence, he and law enforcement got into a violent confrontation, according to Swanson.
Christie and Fachting started to pursue Pinkston going north on Bristol Road. The shooting took place in that area near a section of houses.
“This is a dynamic investigation, and we are working with the Burton Police Department,” Swanson said.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is working with the suspect’s family and both of the injured officers’ families on this investigation.
