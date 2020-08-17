Officials have identified the person killed after a boat crashed into a train bridge in Essexville.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said Gabryella Benavidez passed away after the boat crashed into the bridge at around 10 p.m. on August 16. Three others were hurt.
Several agencies, including the Coast Guard, local fire departments and the Bay County Sheriff's Department were all on scene.
First responders found three people on board the boat. The fourth person was found after a search of the area and sent to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
A GoFundMe has been created for Benavidez's funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.