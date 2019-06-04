A sheriff's office in northern Michigan is auctioning some rare muscle: a 1969 Plymouth GTX convertible.
Leelanau County Undersheriff Steve Morgan says the car probably was stored for decades. The odometer shows less than 21,000 miles. The two-door GTX is known as a muscle car for its powerful engine.
The car was abandoned in a storage building that has changed hands a few times, northwest of Traverse City. Morgan says investigators searched the vehicle's identification number but couldn't find an owner.
The car will be sold as-is to the highest bidder. The online auction at MITN Surplus Auction starts Wednesday and runs through June 18.
The GTX is missing a battery. The condition of the car's engine is not known, but the red-and-black exterior looks good.
