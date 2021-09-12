An Isabella County man has non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, deputies responded to 3700 East Deerfield Road for reports of a victim who had been stabbed.
When they arrived, they did not find anyone injured. Deputies were told that the victim arrived at a local emergency room with a stab wound.
The 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and was stabilized before being transferred to another hospital outside of the county.
The condition of the victim is unknown, and they are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff, detectives have interviewed witnesses and a person of interest in the case.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the case.
