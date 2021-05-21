A mid-Michigan sheriff says jails protect the public, but they are not equipped to handle the mentally ill who end up behind bars.
“Every day there is some type of suicide call that the road deputies or the city officers have to respond to,” said Tuscola County Sheriff, Glen Skrent.
Skrent said he’s never seen so many people dealing with the struggle of mental health. The sheriff said his department is doing what it can to help those who threaten to harm themselves.
“We have to have an ambulance staged and trying to find a facility that can take the person, so it’s a growing problem that I don’t have the answer to right now,” Skrent said.
That’s why he is taking action to try and find answers.
“We’re having a meeting Monday about all these issues with the mental health providers in our county to try to see what we can do as a collaborative to try to address the needs, if there’s any grants there for more therapy,” Skrent said.
Skrent said the jail isn’t equipped to handle inmates dealing with mental health issues.
“Our jail is a 1965 jail and it wasn’t really designed for the problems that we have today,” Skrent said. “We only have two holding cells.”
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is in Caro, just a short drive from the Caro Center, a state mental health facility, But Skrent said that hasn’t helped.
“Even though the Caro Center is only like 3 minutes away, we rarely if ever get anybody able to get sent in there,” Skrent said.
Sheriff Skrent is quick to point out mental health struggles are not unique to Tuscola County.
“It’s the whole country as a whole,” he said. “We really need to address the mental health issue as far as getting people straight so that they become active members of the community.”
