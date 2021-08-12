A joke about an ex-wife’s cooking made one man shoot at his brother, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
On the night of June 25, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence report in Bangor Township that involved gunfire. Dispatchers told deputies a 47-year-old man had run to a house on Mocasa Court and asked a nearby resident to call 911 because someone shot at him.
The man told deputies his younger brother, 43-year-old Andrew C. Phelps, was the person who shot at him. The 47-year-old man said he and his brother were in Phelps’ garage when he made a joke about his younger brother’s ex-wife’s cooking, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found a bullet hole in a wall, a handgun, and a magazine in Phelps’ garage. Phelps posted bond and was later arraigned in the Bay County District Court on Aug. 6.
Phelps is facing one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in or at a building, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is set to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 26.
